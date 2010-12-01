iPad Still Not Bigger Than Kindle As An E-Reader, But It Will Be Soon, Says ChangeWave Survey

ChageWave Research is out with a fresh batch of charts from its latest survey of consumers on the state of the e-reader market.



The iPad is fast gaining on the Kindle, but it’s still not bigger in ChangeWave’s survey of 2,800 people. In the chart below you can see the iPad’s share of the ereader market.

Here’s another chart from ChangeWave. As you can see, people are happy with their Kindles, but they are VERY happy with their iPads.

For some odd reason, less than 100% of people surveyed say they will read books with their Kindle.

Photo: ChageWave

Bad news for Barnes & Noble: people aren’t too keen on the Nook. Good news for Barnes & Noble: The colour Nook wasn’t announced until the end of October, just before this survey was completed.

Photo: ChageWave

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.