Wow, This App Turns Your iPad Into An iPhone

According to Sean Hollister at Engadget, the jailbreak developer team iPhoneIslam has put out an app that brings cellular voice and texting to a 3G iPad.



The video below shows the app in action, both making calls and sending and receiving text messages.

The app is called PhoneIt-iPad, and if this is up your alley, it’s available for jailbreakers in the Cydia store for $20.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.