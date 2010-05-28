Crazy Huge iPad Lines From Around The World

Photo: Associated Press

After a month delay, Apple finally started selling the iPad outside of U.S. borders.After being forced to wait an extra month, there was a lot of pent up demand. People got in line early and waited and waited to get their hands on Apple’s slate computer.



Since iPads are sold out across the U.S., it was probably smart of these people to get it immediately.

Apple sold 1 million iPads in its first month on the market. Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray is calling for 1.3 million iPads for the June quarter, which seems low after seeing these long lines from around the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.