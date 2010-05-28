Crazy Huge iPad Lines From Around The World

Jay Yarow
ipad japan

Photo: Associated Press

After a month delay, Apple finally started selling the iPad outside of U.S. borders.After being forced to wait an extra month, there was a lot of pent up demand. People got in line early and waited and waited to get their hands on Apple’s slate computer.

Since iPads are sold out across the U.S., it was probably smart of these people to get it immediately.

Apple sold 1 million iPads in its first month on the market. Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray is calling for 1.3 million iPads for the June quarter, which seems low after seeing these long lines from around the world.

Police keep the people in order at Softbank

Japanese customers shout enthusiastically as they wait to buy an iPad

Kazuki Miura is the first in Japan to land an iPad, he celebrates with Softbank's CEO Masayoshi Son and Rina Fujii, a model

These guys rule

Retail folk in Japan just doing their best to keep up...

Scenes from a French store

Simone Straehle is the first iPad customer in Frankfurt, Germany

Simone exits, overcome with joy

A proud new owner in Milan

A big line in London for the iPad

The good people of England wait their turn

This is a rare sight in the U.S. since iPads are sold out here. From Italy (we think.)

