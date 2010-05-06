WOW: The iPad Is Destroying The Netbook Business

Philip Elmer-Dewitt picks up an amazing chart from Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty. The chart shows what has happened to netbook sales since the announcement and introduction of the iPad:



Photo: Morgan Stanley

Netbooks, you’ll recall, were by far the fastest-growing segment of the PC market. Everyone was ga-ga about Netbooks. Apple was getting griped about for refusing to offer a netbook (because it couldn’t make one that it didn’t think sucked).

Well, now all that has changed, at least temporarily. In April, the month the iPad was released, netbook sales barely grew.

This is bad news for non-Apple computer makers. It’s also bad news for Microsoft.

(Don’t believe the iPad had anything to do with this? Check out Morgan Stanley’s purchase-intent chart, which Philip Elmer-Dewitt also presents >)

