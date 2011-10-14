Now We're Having Problems With iCloud Backups On The iPad

Photo: Screenshot

After upgrading our iPad to iOS 5, we received an error saying our device could not be backed up to iCloud.From what we’ve been hearing on message boards, we’re not alone.



While iCloud backup appears to be working fine on our iPhone, we continue to get the error message pictured here when we try it on our iPad.

Some forums suggest deleting the iCloud account and signing in again with your Apple ID, but that doesn’t always work.

We’re guessing it’s a problem on Apple’s end, but we’re still trying to figure it out.

Are you having issues backing up to iCloud? Do you have a fix? Let us know in the comments!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.