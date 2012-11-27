This Man Spent $80,000 So He Can Run His House With Apple Gadgets

Photo: Screen shot

The concept of home automation—linking up lights, heat, door locks, and other systems with computerized controls—isn’t new. But the advent of wireless networks and tablets is transforming the industry.Savan Kotecha, a self-proclaimed “Apple freak,” spent about $80,000 to make his 2,400 sq. ft. home in West Hollywood, Calif., tech-friendly, Max Taves of the Wall Street Journal reports.



“It was totally worth it,” Kotecha said.

Kotecha, a 34-year-old songwriter and vocal producer on “The X Factor,” uses home-automation company Crestron’s iPad app to control things in his house like the shades, lights, music, and security cameras to monitor his home when he’s away.

In the future, he also wants automated blinds in the nursery and automated awnings in the backyard for shade.

Besides Crestron, other big players in the home automation space include RTI, Savant and Control4, which make apps for both Apple and Android. But most people who use smartphones and tablets to control their homes use Apple devices.



