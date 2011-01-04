iPad Represented 5% Of Business Insider's Traffic Over The Holidays... Almost One-Third Of The Mac

A big (anticipated) Christmas for Apple’s iPad and a few days off for media- and finance-types pushed Apple’s iPad to represent almost 5% of Business Insider’s visits during the holidays, according to Google Analytics.



Specifically, the iPad represented 4.9% of our visits between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2, up from 2.7% during the entire month prior.

That’s almost one-third the Mac visits we received, which were 17.4% of our visits.

On Christmas Day alone, the iPad represented 8.8% of our visits, as people unwrapped their presents and checked out our list of must-have iPad apps.

The iPhone represented 6.9% of our visits during the holidays, up from 5.3% the prior month.

Android (including phones and the Galaxy Tab) represented about 2.7% of our visits during the holidays, up from 2.0% the month prior.

The BlackBerry (at least whatever Google Analytics tracks) represented 0.7% of our visits during the holidays.

We can’t really tell how the Samsung Galaxy Tab factored in specifically, because there’s no specific function for it (that we know of) in Google Analytics. But 1024×600 screens — which, according to the folks at Medialets, includes the Galaxy Tab, the Nook, and some minor tablets — represented 1.2% of our visits over the holidays, up from about 1.0% the month prior.

Windows still represents about 64% of our visits. Internet Explorer represented 30% of our visits over the holidays; Firefox 26%; Safari 22%; and Google Chrome represented 16%. (RockMelt doesn’t show up as a separate browser, that we know of.)

Apple is expected to announce December quarter iPad shipments around 5.5 million, representing almost 13 million cumulative iPad shipments.

