An iPad Allows A Legally Blind Woman To See

The iPad is great for transporting books without all the bulk, playing games, watching movies, and web browsing. But for a legally blind woman, the iPad allows her to see.



Evelyn O’Brien has been legally blind since she was diagnosed with Macular degeneration 30 years ago. Zooming in on the iPad however, allows her to see things she hasn’t been able to in years.



iPad gives sight to legally blind woman: wwlp.com

