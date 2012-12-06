The iPad Has The Best Battery Life In Its Class

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, one of the most important features is battery life.Longer battery life can mean the difference between a good tablet and a great tablet.



UK tech blog Which has put today’s most popular tablets to the test to find out which one will last you the longest.

The result? The iPad is the best in its class.

To ensure fairness, every tablet was put under the same conditions, which included screen brightness being at the same level.

The testers also broke the tablets into two groups: 7-inch and 10-inch.

Here are the results:

Photo: Which?

Photo: Which?

