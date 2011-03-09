iPad Goes Enterprise, VMWare Says (First Look At Its New “View” App)

VMWare just released a new iPad app, named “VMWare View.” The new View lets iPad owners use virtual desktops (it lets you use virtual Windows instances that are stored on VMWare’s servers elsewhere in your company). With this offering VMWare joins Citrix, which has a similar system and iPad app.



In this first look I talk with executives Chris Young, VP and GM of End User Computing, and Steve Herrod, CTO / SVP of R&D.

But what’s more interesting is how strongly they say the iPad is being deployed into enterprises. We talk about what they are learning about deployments of iPads.

With the release of iPad 2 on Friday this trend will get even stronger and these kinds of virtualization apps will get more useful, too, thanks to better projection functionality and also because of the greater speed on that device. Not to mention that the camera will let iPad users join in corporate videoconferencing/Skype calls, etc.



This post originally appeared at Scobleizer.

