Some Really Cool And Useful Touch Gestures Hidden In Your iPad

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
The brilliant thing about tablets and smartphones is that just about everything you want to do is easy to figure out on your own.Just touch, swipe, or pinch, and you’ll get the result you want.
But for those of us who truly want to master our device, there are always some tricks and shortcuts.
The iPad is no exception. Apple packed in some useful touch gestures that’ll make your iPad a lot easier to use.
First, enable multitasking gestures. Open Settings, select General, and make sure the Multitasking Gestures option is switched on. Now you can take advantage of the gestures. When you have an app open, pinch four fingers together to return to your home screen. Swipe left to right with four fingers to cycle between open apps. But there's more!
The iPad's keyboard may be too wide for some people to be able to type comfortably. Luckily, there's a fix. Let's go back to Settings.
Next time the keyboard pops up, use two fingers to pinch it apart from the middle. This will make it easier to type with your thumbs.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.