iPad Games to Reach $40?

By James Brightman



iPad gaming and gaming on tablets in general is growing everyday. For now, most apps are generally cheap – even the expensive ones are usually no more than about $10, but that could change as the games become more engrossing like their console counterparts. And if that’s the case, they’ll probably cost more to develop, so game makers would want to pass on those costs.

Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick believes that one day tablet games could go as high as $30 or $40, which is more on par with traditional portable gaming.

When asked by Forbes whether tablet games could be priced in that range, Zelnick answered, “I don’t see why not. Tablets are ubiquitous. And tablets are a great game platform. And it’s the right sized screen. And you use the tablet to have an engaging experience. So if all of that’s true, I don’t see why we wouldn’t be able to sell a robust product for the same price point. The reason the price point is currently lower for an iPhone app is it is used for five minutes, and not for a hundred hours.”

He continued, “My take is that small screens will be used for a quick but interactive entertainment experience. Mid and large screes can be a robust and engaging entertainment experience. That’s how my kids play games. When they’re at home, they don’t really play games on their desktops or tablets. They play games on the projection TV.”

We think consumers would balk at apps priced that high. What do you think?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.