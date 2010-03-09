iPad Games Are Going To Be Crazy Awesome

Gaming on the iPhone and iPod touch has been a huge hit for Apple — a neat, unique experience combining a relatively big screen, multi-touch controls, motion-sensor controls, network access for social gaming, in-app commerce for virtual goods, and more.

The gaming experience on the iPad could be even crazier. And the iPhone game developers we’re talking to are really excited about it.

The iPad’s big screen in particular is going to bring a new element of fun and possibilities to the iPhone gaming platform. Besides just having larger, more vivid graphics, and more pixels to use for game controls, the iPad will offer more multi-touch input sensors, therefore adding new control possibilities to iPad games.

Specifically, one iPhone developer tells us that the iPad will support up to 11 multi-touch inputs — which means you’ll be able to control your iPad with all 10 fingers and your nose.

There’s all sorts of ways that could be figured in to games, ranging from new ways to navigate role-playing games, to new ways to control action games, to even more realistic or imaginative music games, such as a piano (hello, education market!).

To be sure, there will obviously be some limitations for iPad gaming, like the device’s relatively hefty weight and its initially small user base.

But if it’s ever cheap and/or popular enough to make its way into millions of living rooms, it could give gaming heavyweights like Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony a run for their market.

