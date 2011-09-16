iPad Gamers in U.S. Now Over 8 Million Strong

By James Brightman



iPad and iPhone have both taken the games industry by storm, as Apple’s iOS platform has made games cheaply available, widely accessible, and importantly for developers, fairly low risk to create. More and more developers are flocking to iOS and more and more consumers are playing games on either an iPhone or iPad.

Market research firm Interpret has issued a new report “iPad Gamers: A Look at the Users of Gaming’s Shiny New Toy,” which Interpret says “demonstrates that Apple’s popular tablet computer is both drawing the attention of traditional console gamers and developing its own new user base of nontraditional gamers.”

In fact, the base of iPad gamers in the U.S. has now grown to over 8 million, the firm claims. 71% of iPad owners in the U.S. use the Apple tablet for gaming, and Interpret says that these owners “include a substantial number of traditional gamers, as well as an ever-bigger proportion of non-traditional gamers.”

“Collectively, iPad gamers are showing slightly decreased involvement with gaming on home consoles, mobile phones, and Nintendo handheld consoles,” said Jason Preston, Interpret analyst. “These facts imply that iPad game developers and publishers can definitely reach a new audience on the iPad, and should also closely monitor Apple’s positioning of the iPad as an in-home gaming device, especially considering the platform’s already obvious impact on traditional gaming behaviour.”

With core games like Infinity Blade or Dead Space and mainstream titles like Angry Birdsand Fruit Ninja, we can certainly see how the iPad is catering to both core and casual crowds. Are you a core gamer who plays a lot of iPad?

