How To Turn Your iPad Into A Foosball Table

Photo: New Potato Technologies

If you’ve got $100 and the desire to turn your iPad into a tiny foosball table, that dream is about to become a reality, we learn via Gizmodo.NewPotato Technologies has created Classic Match Foosball, an accessory that lifts your iPad off the table and lets you play digital foosball with real handles.



It makes use of a proprietary app that will be landing in the App Store soon. Until then, you can dream about reliving your glory days as king of the college foosball table.

