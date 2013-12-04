Watch This Artist Make A Photorealistic Finger Painting Of Morgan Freeman On An IPad

The idea that Apple’s iOS devices can’t really be used for serious content creation just got a major debunking.

Yesterday, Daring Fireball’s John Gruber linked to this amazing video of artist Kyle Lambert’s creation of a photorealistic finger painting of actor Morgan Freeman. According to Lambert, he only uses an iPad Air and the drawing app Procreate.

The video itself shows over 200 hours of work in a few minutes:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

