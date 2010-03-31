Apple Still Hasn't Fixed The Big Problem With The iPad: It Looks Really Uncomfortable To Use

Apple’s iPad hardware and software are impressive. The ergonomics, we’re less sure about.



After watching Apple’s new video walkthroughs for the iPad, we’re still stumped about how we’re going to comfortably hold it for extended periods of time.

In February, Henry Blodget wrote, “One joy of using the Internet on a laptop or PC is that you don’t have to hold anything. You use your hands, yes, but you use them in short bursts and then you let them rest.”

But with the iPad, it looks like you’ll almost always be holding the thing — all 1.5 pounds. And if you’re not holding it, you have to put it on your lap or a surface and hope for the best.

Admittedly, we haven’t played with one yet, so this problem might actually not be a big deal. Perhaps a stand-up case will solve many of these problems. Perhaps it’ll feel lighter than we think.

However, after looking through each of the Apple promo videos, we didn’t see any solutions. In fact, it seems like everyone using an iPad needs to be sitting down with a leg crossed or propped up. And Apple’s models likely had the benefit of a suspension system to help hold up the device.

Click here to see how Apple thinks you’ll use the iPad (comfortably?) >

