Apple Still Has A Lot Of Room For Growth In America: Only 33% Of U.S. Homes Have An Apple Product

Apple is increasingly trying to push into new markets overseas, but a new study suggests there’s still plenty of room for the company to expand at home.



Just 33% of U.S. households currently own an Apple product, according to a survey of 3,000 shoppers by the NPD Group. Many companies might kill for that number, but for Apple it suggests there is still plenty of room to expand at home.

Even those who do own Apple products could stand to buy more. The survey found that 30% of those who identify as Apple enthusiasts still don’t even own an iPhone.

