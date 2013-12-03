How To Get A Cheap IPad On Cyber Monday

If you’re looking for a new iPad on Cyber Monday, several retailers have some good deals.
We first saw the iPad deals on Gotta Be Mobile.
Here’s the breakdown:
Staples has one of the best offers going for the iPads. The discounts began at $US100 and then started to sink, but Staples had the widest selection compared to other outlets.
RadioShack has the second best collection but quantities for certain tablets were limited.
Best Buy has a variety of coupons to help alleviate the cost of these iPads.
iPad 2: $US349 with a $US40 dollar savings code
iPad 4: $US449 with a $US40 dollar savings code
