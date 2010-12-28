iPad Crushes Holidays, Leaves Rivals In The Dust

The iPad did very well during the holidays, and tablet rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Tab are “not ready for prime time”, says Wedge Partners analyst Brian Blair (via AllThingsD).



All in all this isn’t very surprising but is still very impressive for Apple. Companies that want to compete with Apple in tablets are having a hard time coming up with rival products that can give the device a run for its money, although that all could change in 2011.

