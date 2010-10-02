10 Ways People Are Using The iPad To Create Content, Not Just Consume It

One of the first, lame criticisms of Apple’s iPad was that it would only be useful for consuming content, not creating it.



Wrong!

Sure, the iPad is great for reading web pages and watching videos. But it has also become a very potent, very cool device for being creative.

Its creative use cases range from a DJ kit — that’s iPad DJ Rana Sobhany pictured — to a tool for making amazing illustrations and music.

And app developers and artists are creating new uses all the time. Let us know if we’ve missed something cool.

