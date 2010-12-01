iPad Invades Wall Street

Photo: Dennis Lloyd

JPMorgan will give its investment bankers iPads, according to an e-mail unearthed by Bloomberg. The move continues the iPad’s march into enterprises as a replacement for traditional mobile email devices, particularly the Blackberry, as well as mobile PCs running Windows.In October, AT&T announced it would begin offering iPads through its corporate sales channel, and the Financial Times has offered all its employees $480 to buy an iPad or other tablet.



The big loser in these transactions is Research In Motion, which traditionally owns the mobile-email space, particularly in Wall Street and Washington DC. RIM has shown a video of its PlayBook tablet loading Web pages significantly faster than the iPad, and it’ll support Flash as well. But the iPad is out now and the PlayBook isn’t due out until next year.

Longer-term, Microsoft is the other loser as users move to mobile devices running operating systems other than Windows. Tablets are already affecting consumer PC sales, and if they start to make inroads into businesses as well, that’s bad news for Microsoft’s largest and most profitable business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.