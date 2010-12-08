Remember When People Thought The iPad Would Look Like This?

Dan Frommer

Can you believe it hasn’t even been a year since Apple unveiled the iPad?

While we were recently mocking up some ideas for the iPad 2 design, we looked back at how people initially imagined the first Apple tablet would look.

Some of them are actually pretty close to what the iPad looks like today, with some changes to sizing and materials.

But some of them were especially wacky, taking too many cues from Apple’s Mac line.

Perhaps the best we had seen

Credit: Jesus Diaz, Gizmodo

Basically a big iPod touch

Credit: Jesus Diaz, Gizmodo

Credit: Adam Benton

MacBook Touch

Credit: Logan Lape

A Black MacBook screen, Mac software, plus iPod controls

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

Mac-influenced, with DVD drive

Credit: Isamu Sanada

MacBook: Touch to believe

Credit: Gizmodo

Apple tablet, Kindle killer

Credit: Isamu Sanada

Perfect for watching movies on a plane

Credit: Isamu Sanada

Email? Why not

Credit: Isamu Sanada

Perhaps an external keyboard like old PDAs had?

Credit: Adam Benton

Apple touchbook

Credit: Gizmodo

Old iPhone, bigger

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

First-gen iPhone tablet

Credit: Chris Messina

MacBook Tablet

Credit: PCPop.com

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

Tablet with base

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

With a pen? Maybe not

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

MacBook nano

Credit: Adam Benton

Mac Touch (looks like old MacBook Pros)

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

Digital canvas

Credit: Tommaso Gecchelin via Yanko Design

