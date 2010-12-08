Remember When People Thought The iPad Would Look Like This?

Can you believe it hasn’t even been a year since Apple unveiled the iPad?



While we were recently mocking up some ideas for the iPad 2 design, we looked back at how people initially imagined the first Apple tablet would look.

Some of them are actually pretty close to what the iPad looks like today, with some changes to sizing and materials.

But some of them were especially wacky, taking too many cues from Apple’s Mac line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.