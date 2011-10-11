The iPad Accounts For 97% Of All Tablet Internet Traffic

Photo: Flickr Jeff Wilcox
Smartphones and tablets are driving an increasing amount of Internet traffic, according to the numbers from the latest comScore report.Here are some interesting statistics from the report:
- smartphones and tablets are responsible for 6.8% of all Internet traffic
- in the tablet world, the iPad accounts for 97% of traffic
- the iPad drives a slightly higher share of mobile Internet traffic than the iPhone does — 46.8% versus 42.6%, respectively
Despite these Apple-centric numbers, the report mentions that Android is still the most popular smartphone platform, controlling 43.7%
