The Year Is Almost Halfway Over And The iPad Still Doesn't Have Any Credible Competition

Almost 1.5 years after Apple announced the iPad tablet, it still doesn’t have any credible competition.



While we expect Google Android-based tablets to eventually give Apple a run for its money, and Samsung in particular seems to be doing a good job with the hardware, Android software for tablets just isn’t nearly as good as Apple’s iOS yet.

And none of Apple’s Android competitors have the media and apps ecosystems in place yet to challenge iTunes. (Perhaps Amazon will, someday.)

Meanwhile, RIM’s BlackBerry PlayBook launch has not looked impressive, and we’re still waiting on the HP/Palm TouchPad.

The only thing that is slowing Apple down right now is Apple itself, which still can’t make tablets fast enough to meet demand. There’s currently a 1-2 week lead time for iPads on Apple’s online store, and you still can’t just walk into an Apple retail store and reliably buy any iPad 2 you want.

Apple should once again dominate the tablet market stats this year. Next year is when Android might appear as a stronger competitor.

