44% of kids aged 6-12 want an iPad for Christmas according to a Nielsen survey.



Children’s next most desired Christmas gifts are iPod Touches (30% of kids want one) and iPhones (27% of kids want one).

Computers, video game systems, and other electronics round out the list.

Check it out below:

Photo: Nielsen

