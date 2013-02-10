The Best iOS Board Games To Play While Taking Shelter From The Snow

The aim of the game: You need to be the first player to accumulate 10 'victory points' as you build roads and cities while harvesting resources from the unsettled island of Catan.

Difficulty to learn: Medium. The tutorial gets everyone started quickly enough.

Will you play it by yourself after the storm? We think so -- the AI is good enough to keep you interested and an online multiplayer function is in the works.

Price: $5