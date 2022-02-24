How to check an iPad’s battery health, and ways to troubleshoot a dying battery

Checking an iPad’s battery health isn’t quite as easy as it is on an iPhone. Guteksk7/Shutterstock

To check your iPad’s battery health, you’ll need to install a third-party battery monitoring app, which will require you to connect the iPad to a computer.

Unlike the iPhone, the iPad doesn’t have a built-in feature that allows you to check your device’s battery health.

If your battery is aging, you can reduce screen brightness and turn off location services to get more life from it.

Like any mobile device, your iPad relies on its battery to keep you up and running throughout the day. Unfortunately, even though the iPad has a much larger battery than the iPhone, you may find that your iPad is not able to get you through the whole day on a single charge. If that describes your iPad, you may want to monitor your iPad’s battery health and apply some simple troubleshooting steps to extend its runtime.

How to check an iPad’s battery health

Apple doesn’t make it easy to keep tabs on your iPad’s battery health, at least compared to the iPhone. The iPhone’s Settings app has a Battery Health feature that tells you how well your battery performs as it ages; the iPad’s Settings app does not have this feature.

Instead, if you want to look into your iPad’s battery health, you need to install a third-party app and use it to monitor the battery. Battery monitoring apps for the iPad require you to connect the iPad to a computer. Some Mac users enjoy coconutBattery, though iMazing works just as well and is available for both Mac and Windows.

Here’s how to check your iPad battery health with iMazing.

1. Download and install iMazing on your computer. There is a free trial, though you can purchase the premium edition that offers additional features.

2. When the installation is complete, iMazing should start running automatically. If necessary, click Continue Trial to start using the app.

iMazing waits for you to connect your iPad to the computer before displaying its main interface. Dave Johnson

3. Connect your iPad to your computer using a USB Lightning cable. The first time you do this, you’ll need to tap Trust on your iPad to allow the iPad and computer to share information.

4. Make sure your iPad is selected in the device pane on the left, then click the Battery icon in the lower right.

5. In the pop-up window, you will see details about the iPad’s battery health, including the maximum charge it can reach compared to when the iPad was new.

Click the Battery icon to see your iPad’s battery health. Dave Johnson

How to troubleshoot a dying iPad battery

If the iMazing or coconutBattery apps report that you have poor battery health or you simply find that your iPad battery drains quickly, there are a number of things you can do to try to save the charge on your dying iPad battery.

Restart your iPad . If you notice that your iPad has recently started to run down uncharacteristically quickly and you feel that it’s getting very hot, a software glitch could be causing the iPad to draw excess power from the battery. The solution is easy: Force-restart the iPad. Shut it off, wait several minutes for the battery to cool down, and then turn it on again.

. If you notice that your iPad has recently started to run down uncharacteristically quickly and you feel that it’s getting very hot, a software glitch could be causing the iPad to draw excess power from the battery. The solution is easy: Force-restart the iPad. Shut it off, wait several minutes for the battery to cool down, and then turn it on again. Avoid power-hungry apps. Start the Settings app and then tap Battery. Scroll down to the list of apps, and you can see which ones are the most taxing to your iPad battery.

You can see which apps use the most battery power in Settings. Dave Johnson

Reduce the screen brightness . A bright screen can run the display down quickly. Swipe down from the top right of the screen to see the Control Panel and then drag the Brightness slider down.

. A bright screen can run the display down quickly. Swipe down from the top right of the screen to see the and then drag the down. Disable location services. Location services, which let apps know where you are, might not be as necessary on your iPad as on an iPhone. To save precious battery, you can disable all location services with a single swipe: Start the Settings app and tap Privacy. Tap Location Services and then disable the feature by swiping the button to the left.

Location services can consume a lot of your battery power, so consider turning it off. Dave Johnson

Disable WiFi or turn on Airplane mode . If there are times when you don’t need internet access — such as when you’re playing games or reading an ebook — you can save battery life by disabling your wireless services. The easiest way: Swipe down from the top right of the screen to see the Control Panel and then tap Airplane Mode .

. If there are times when you don’t need internet access — such as when you’re playing games or reading an ebook — you can save battery life by disabling your wireless services. The easiest way: Swipe down from the top right of the screen to see the and then tap . Replace the iPad battery (or buy a new iPad). If your battery is old and no longer holds a usable charge, you might find it necessary to keep the iPad plugged into a charger most of the day just to get any work done. If that sounds like your iPad, the bad news is that there aren’t many things you can do with software. You can get the battery replaced by contacting Apple support, though, which will restore the iPad to its original full-strength health. If your iPad is very old, though, you might want to consider upgrading to a new iPad, which will not just give you a longer battery life, but also a fast processor, better camera, and other new features.