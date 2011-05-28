Apple Offering $200 Off New iPads To Students Heading Back To School [rumour]

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

At WWDC this June, Apple could announce this year’s edition of their famous back-to-school deals.The past few years, Apple has offered some pretty amazing deals for students purchasing new Macs before heading back to school.



First it was printers, then it was iPod Touches, and now, Apple might be giving you $200.00 off a brand new iPad.

Or, you could choose to take $229.99 off an iPod Touch, which can buy you an 8 GB base model.

BGR is reporting the news, citing one of their “Apple sources.” We’ll have to wait until June 6th to see for ourselves.

