iPad Available Internationally May 28

Apple today announced it will start selling the iPad in nine more countries starting May 28.



The countries that will be getting the iPad are Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

Apple will take pre-orders starting May 10.

While the iPad has only been available for purchase in the U.S., it’s already getting plenty of use abroad: Yahoo says that 10% of iPad IP addresses are already coming from Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Meanwhile, Apple says nine other countries will get iPads in July. Those countries are Austria, Belgium, Hong Kong, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand and Singapore.

In its release, Apple didn’t reveal any new stats about iPad sales, app downloads or book downloads.

It just says reiterates its last release, saying “Apple has already sold over one million iPads and customers have downloaded over 12 million apps from the App Store, as well as over 1.5 million ebooks from the new iBookstore. “

