iPad App Maker Makes $70,000 In 20 Days

Yuri Selukioff of Good.iWare tells us his $0.99 application Good Reader (iTunes Link) is approaching 100,000 downloads. After taking out Apple’s 30% cut, that means Yuri is looking at roughly $70,000 in sales when he hits 100,000 downloads.

Good Reader allows people to read and transfer .PDF, Word, .TXT, and other files to their iPad. (For a detail description, see this very positive write up from Gizmodo.)

Good Reader is the number four ranked paid application. It is number 30 in the top grossing rankings, which helps us figure out how sales are going for other apps.

It suggests Flight Control HD, Labyrinth HD, Real Racing HD, Scrabble, and many others — all ranked above GoodReader — have generated $70,000 or more in sales.

For more information on iPad app sales, see this detailed post from the developer behind Weather HD, a top paid app for a while.

Here’s a quick Q&A we did with Yuri via email:

Business Insider: How do you think you managed to get your app to the top of the charts?

Yuri Selukioff: We had GoodReader on iPhone for year and a half prior to iPad launch. That certainly was one of major sales driving factors at the very beginning. Many people already knew us.

BI: Did you have it in the store on day one?

YS: Yes, we were on sale from day 1 of iPad, and that CERTAINLY helped. (now I’m checking my records, and I’m seeing that we were approved by Apple even on April 1st, i.e. 2 days before the iPad Grand Opening, but sales during April 1st and 2nd were insignificant, the real business started on April 3rd, on the Grand Opening day)

BI: Did you test it on an iPad before you sent it out?

YS: No, we didn’t have a chance to see a real iPad until April 5th (1st business day after iPad launch), and our app was already on sale by that time. When we got our own iPad on April 5th, we instantly noticed a couple of very obvious bugs that were impossible to see on a computrer simulation of iPad, so we instantly released an update to address those bugs. Two things that come to mind in this respect: a) Luckily, the PR noise around iPads was so loud, it made most of our first-day customers realise that developers didn’t have real iPads to test before iPad launch. So I’d say that we faced a lot of understanding from first-day buyers in this respect. b) Apple was also very understanding about this issue (not having an iPad while developing the app), so they released our first few iPad updates almost instantly – within 24 hours after a submision, while still keeping our iPhone app updates in review for a usual week or so.

BI: How many downloads have you seen?

YS: Currently we’re approaching 100K downloads.

