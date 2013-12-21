Here's Where You Can Buy A Cheap IPad Or IPhone Before Christmas

If you’re looking for a new iPhone or iPad before Christmas, numerous stores have posted deals dropping the price. We found these deals on MacRumors.
Here’s the breakdown:
Walmart still has incredible deal for the iPhone 5C. You can get it for just $US27 on a two-year contract.
Here are some more deals on Apple gadgets from Walmart. These sales will last through December 24 and are only found in store.
- iPhone 5s: $US119
- iPhone 5c: $US27
- iPad Mini: $US239 with a $US50 Walmart gift-card
Target’s sales were eligible for purchases in store and online.
- iPhone 5s: $US150 in store
- iPhone 5c: $US50 with $US50 Target gift card in store
- iPad Mini: $US299 with $US30 gift card in store and online.
Most of the deals above are only for 16 GB iPhones, but Best Buy has great savings for Macs.
