If The iPad Air And Original Mac Had A Child, It Might Look Like This

Sam Colt
The Macintosh is over 30 years old.

In honour of how far the personal computer has come since then, Curved Labs designed a modern Macintosh that draws on the iPad Air.

We won’t ever see this computer in the Apple Store, but it’s still fun to look at.





This computer would be hard to miss, thanks to its curved base and striking resemblance to the original Macintosh. It would have an 11-inch touchscreen in real life.

In this side-by-side shot, you can see how much computer design has evolved since the 1980s.

Curved's concept kept the glowing Apple logo that we've seen on so many iMacs and MacBooks.

The ventilation and fan is discretely hid behind the computer. This concept has a headphone jack, USB port, and lightning port, even though Apple is slowly doing away with those.

Unlike current iMacs, Curved designed this modern Macintosh in multiple colours. The black model is eye-grabbing, especially the black-on-black keyboard.

Here's what it would look like in gold!

If Apple ever sold a modern Macintosh like this, it might show off the original to make buyers nostalgic for the past.

Fictional though it may be, it looks great on display.

