If The iPad Air And Original Mac Had A Child, It Might Look Like This

The Macintosh is over 30 years old.

In honour of how far the personal computer has come since then, Curved Labs designed a modern Macintosh that draws on the iPad Air.

We won’t ever see this computer in the Apple Store, but it’s still fun to look at.







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.