Apple's Newest IPad Is The Least Expensive To Manufacture

AllThingsD got its hands on a reportby research firm IHS that explains that each iPad Air costs between $US274 and $US361 for Apple to manufacture.

The fluctuation there depends on things like storage space and 3G/LTE capabilities. Adding those features adds cost, naturally.

Considering that the devices start retailing at $US499 and go all the way up to $US929, it’s only good news for Apple.

The iPad Air’s display is more expensive than previous generations, but the components still end up totaling $US42 less than the base model third-generation iPad because there’s not much else new on the inside.

From AllThingsD:

Yes, there’s a new Apple chip, the A7, but at an estimated cost to Apple of $US18 (Samsung still manufacturers it for Apple under contract), it costs five dollars less per unit than the A5 processor did 18 months ago. Dialog Semiconductor produces a power management chip that goes with it, though this one is bigger than one seen in the iPhone 5S.

