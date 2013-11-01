TEARDOWN: What The New IPad Air Looks Like On The Inside!

Dylan Love

Just as they do with all Apple gadgets as the company releases them, the folks at iFixIt have gutted the new iPad Air.

They pried the case open (the coin is shown for scale):

Here’s the batteries, occupying most of the interior space:

And a close-up look at the iPad Air’s 1.2 megapixel front-facing FaceTime camera:

Check out all the rest over at iFixIt »

