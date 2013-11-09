A Brand-New IPad Air Exploded And The Smoke-Filled Store Was Evacuated

YouTube This is not the iPad in question.

Apple’s recently released

iPad Airis going up in smoke.

Well, at least one of them is.

A brand-new iPad Air exploded in an Australian mobile store and the billowing smoke forced everyone to evacuate, according to The Daily Mail.

Apparently, a “burst of flames” shot from the iPad’s charging port and firemen had to be called to put out the fire.

Thankfully, no staff members or customers were injured during the explosion, and an Apple representative picked up the burnt iPad for testing.

Although this is the first reported iPad Air explosion, Apple products have had some combustion issues in the past, including an iPhone 5 that injured a woman’s eye earlier this year.

Check out The Daily Mail report for a picture of the completely burnt and destroyed iPad.

