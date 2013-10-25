The First IPad Air Commercial Casts Apple As The King Of Creativity

Apple has spent the past year figuring out who it wants to be. Its once charming and cool commercials transitioned into mini-melodramas this summer about the reason for Apple’s existence, which failed to register with viewers. And so Apple boosted its marketing design team in an attempt to reclaim its title as the most innovative company in tech.

(Samsung’s smart watch ads, for example, recently crushed those for the iPhone 5C because they marketed their product as the culmination of futuristic dreaming rather than simply an attractive accessory.)

The new spot for the iPad Air, unveiled on Tuesday, is a message to consumers that Apple is back to change the culture, and not just to make you look cool or feel good. Plus, it’s narrated by Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The video is the latest effort from Los Angeles agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab, also responsible for the Mac Pro and gold iPhone 5C spots. Those ads showcase style over substance, but this one has loftier goals.

The ad suggests that the iPad has already revolutionised the world, and that the most accessible iPad yet can be the new creative tool of choice for any type of person.

Apple has paired the commercial online with a video introducing its specs and a two-minute demonstration of how this version of the iPad is significantly tougher and more portable than its predecessors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.