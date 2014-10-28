ANALYST: The New IPad Air Has An Amazing Screen, But Samsung's Tablet Is Still Better

Business Insider Apple’s iPad Air 2

The second-generation iPad Air has a gorgeous screen, but it’s not quite as nice as the display on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S, says DisplayMate’s Raymond Soneira.

After testing Apple’s new iPads, DisplayMate is still crowning Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S as the best display of any tablet you can buy.

That’s not to say the iPad Air 2 has a poor screen — DisplayMate still rated it as being “Very Good” after measuring its sharpness, resolution, and pixels per inch.

Samsung takes the title of best tablet display, however, largely because of its colour accuracy.

Soneira says the Galaxy Tab S offers the most accurate colour representation of any consumer tablet.

Soneira did point out some of the improvements Apple made to the display of its newest iPad — particularly its anti-reflection coating.

After testing the new iPad Air against previous iPads, Soneira found a 62% decrease in reflected light glare. Soneira did note, however, that the new iPad Air actually falls behind its predecessor in other areas. For instance, it’s not quite as bright as the first iPad Air’s screen, and Soneira writes that it’s not as power efficient either.

It’s unclear how much the average user will notice this in everyday practice. Re/code’s Walt Mossberg noted the original iPad Air offered longer battery life than the new tablet during Re/code’s battery test, but there’s no way to connect that discrepancy to the iPad Air 2’s display.

Soneira speculates Apple may have made some compromises in the LED lighting department to keep its new iPad super thin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.