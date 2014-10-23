UNBOXED: The iPad Air 2

Steve Kovach
Ipad air 2Business InsiderThe new iPad Air 2.

Apple’s new iPad, the iPad Air 2, launches this week.

It’s very similar to last year’s iPad Air, but it’s slightly thinner, lighter, and faster. It also has a better camera and the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, just like on the iPhone.

We’ll have a full review of the iPad Air 2 in a few days. In the meantime, take a look at what’s inside the box.

The iPad Air 2 is a little thinner (6.1 mm) than the original iPad Air.

There it is. From the front, it looks almost exactly like last year's iPad Air.

The wall plug is underneath the iPad.

And the Lightning cable is under the instruction booklet.

That's all that's in the box. Let's take a closer look at the iPad.

It's noticeably thinner than last year's model.

That white strip on the top is for the cellular data connection.

There's the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. You can use it to unlock the iPad without a passcode. It also works with Apple Pay, which lets you store a credit card on the iPad and use it to make purchases within certain apps.

The camera is now 8 MP, up from 5 MP in last year's model.

The front-facing camera is better, too.

Why, hello there!

The iPad Air 2 prompts you to set up Touch ID before you begin.

Here's the default home screen. Other than Apple Pay and the improved hardware features, it works just like other iPads.

What about the iPhone 6?

Click here to see the iPhone 6 unboxed >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.