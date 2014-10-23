UNBOXED: The iPad Air 2

Business Insider The new iPad Air 2.

Apple’s new iPad, the iPad Air 2, launches this week.

It’s very similar to last year’s iPad Air, but it’s slightly thinner, lighter, and faster. It also has a better camera and the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, just like on the iPhone.

We’ll have a full review of the iPad Air 2 in a few days. In the meantime, take a look at what’s inside the box.

