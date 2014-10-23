UNBOXED: The iPad Air 2

Business InsiderThe new iPad Air 2.
Apple’s new iPad, the iPad Air 2, launches this week.
It’s very similar to last year’s iPad Air, but it’s slightly thinner, lighter, and faster. It also has a better camera and the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, just like on the iPhone.
We’ll have a full review of the iPad Air 2 in a few days. In the meantime, take a look at what’s inside the box.
There's the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. You can use it to unlock the iPad without a passcode. It also works with Apple Pay, which lets you store a credit card on the iPad and use it to make purchases within certain apps.
Here's the default home screen. Other than Apple Pay and the improved hardware features, it works just like other iPads.
