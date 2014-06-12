REPORT: Apple Is Developing A New, Faster IPad Air With A Better Camera

Apple The iPad Air

Apple is working on the next version of its iPad Air, according to a new report from Korean news source ET News.

The company will reportedly begin mass producing the display components for the next iPad Air this month, while the camera modules and processor are expected to swing into mass production in July.

The next iPad Air isn’t likely to change much in terms of design, according to the report which was first spotted by 9to5Mac. The screen resolution is also expected to stay the same at 2048 x 1536.

The biggest change will be the next iPad Air’s upgraded processor, which will supposedly enable faster performance and longer battery life.

Sources previously told 9to5Mac that Apple’s next-gen A8 chip will be designed to extend the next iPhone’s battery life, so it will probably do the same for Apple’s upcoming iPad.

Apple is also reportedly upgrading the iPad’s main camera from 5 megapixels to 8 megapixels, which would theoretically put it at the same level as the current iPhone.

The front camera is also supposedly getting a bump from 1.2-megapixels to 1.5-megapixels, which will come in handy when making FaceTime calls.

ET News’ report loosely aligns with predictions from plugged-in Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who believes Apple will release a new iPad Air in late Q3 2014. Kuo also wrote that the next iPad Air will run on a new A8 chip and will feature the Touch ID fingerprint sensor in its home button, although ETNews made no mention of this.

Since Apple introduced a major redesign with the iPad Air, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see more modest updates with its second generation model. We expect to learn more in October, which is when Apple traditionally unveils its new tablets and is expected to introduce the long-rumoured iWatch.

