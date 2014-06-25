Leaked Photo Claims To Show Apple's Next IPad With Touch ID

Twitter/ Steven Hemmerstoffer A leaked photo of Apple’s next iPad

Apple’s next iPad may include a fingerprint scanner in its home button just like the iPhone 5s, if a new leak turns out to be legitimate.

French tech blog Nowhereelse.fr, which has a stable track record when it comes to leaking Apple products, has posted a new photo showing what claims to be an unreleased iPad with Touch ID in the home button.

Nowhereelse. fr writer Steve Hemmerstoffer posted the image to Twitter, which was first spotted by BGR and Phone Arena.

The image shows the bottom corner of an alleged iPad Air successor alongside an iPhone 5s.

The fingerprint sensor looks identical to that in Apple’s newest smartphone, and judging by the photo it seems as if the next iPad will feature the same thin side bezels and slight silver trim as Apple’s current tablet.

Apple is expected to bring Touch ID to the rest of its family of iOS devices later this year, including its upcoming iPhones, full-sized iPad and iPad mini.

The China Times recently reported that Apple is ramping up its orders for Touch ID components with shipments expected to hit 120 million. That’s a 233% increase compared to the same time period last year, according to the Chinese news source.

Apple appears to be focusing on improving its fingerprint sensor, presumably for use in future products. The China Times also reports that this new crop of Touch ID sensors are more durable than the last.

At this year’s annual developers conference, Apple announced that it’s now opening up Touch ID to third party developers, meaning you may eventually be able to use the fingerprint sensor on your iPhone to make purchases with PayPal and use other services.

We expect to learn more in the fall, which is when Apple traditionally announces its new iPhones and iPads.

