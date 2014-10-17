Here's A Closer Look At Apple's Incredibly Thin IPad Air 2

Steve Kovach
Ipad air 2Business InsiderThe new iPad Air 2.

Apple released two new iPads on Thursday: the iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3.

Both have the same Touch ID fingerprint sensor found on the iPhone. But the iPad Air 2 is the biggest upgrade with a much thinner design. Check out the gallery below to see what’s new.

Before we get to the iPad 2, here's the iPad Mini 3. It's the same design as last year's model, but it now comes in a gold colour option.

The iPad Mini 3 now has the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It lets you unlock the iPad without a passcode and buy stuff in shopping apps using Apple Pay.

Here's the iPad Mini 3 (left) next to the new iPad Air 2.

The iPad Air 2 is incredibly thin, just 6.1 mm.

There are two speakers on the bottom.

It weighs less than a pound.

It comes in three storage sizes: 16GB, 64GB, and 128GB.

It also has the Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Here are the volume buttons. Apple removed the mute switch in this model.

The camera has been upgraded, too. It now has an 8-megapixel sensor.

It also has new photo modes for time lapse and slow motion.

The screen is just as bright and sharp as the first iPad Air's.

The new chip inside allows for better graphics.

The cellular version of the iPad has a strip at the top to connect to wireless networks.

Now check out some phones...

Click here to see what the new Galaxy Note 4 can do that the iPhone can't >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features sai-us