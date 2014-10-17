Here's A Closer Look At Apple's Incredibly Thin IPad Air 2

Business Insider The new iPad Air 2.

Apple released two new iPads on Thursday: the iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3.

Both have the same Touch ID fingerprint sensor found on the iPhone. But the iPad Air 2 is the biggest upgrade with a much thinner design. Check out the gallery below to see what’s new.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.