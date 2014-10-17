Here's A Closer Look At Apple's Incredibly Thin IPad Air 2

Business InsiderThe new iPad Air 2.
Apple released two new iPads on Thursday: the iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3.
Both have the same Touch ID fingerprint sensor found on the iPhone. But the iPad Air 2 is the biggest upgrade with a much thinner design. Check out the gallery below to see what’s new.
Before we get to the iPad 2, here's the iPad Mini 3. It's the same design as last year's model, but it now comes in a gold colour option.
The iPad Mini 3 now has the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It lets you unlock the iPad without a passcode and buy stuff in shopping apps using Apple Pay.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.