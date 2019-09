The first commercial for Apple’s iPad tablet aired during tonight’s Oscars telecast. Engadget posted the video, which we’ve embedded below. It looks sexy.



Also, Apple CEO Steve Jobs is apparently attending the awards ceremony in L.A., perhaps because Pixar’s “Up” is nominated for five Oscars. (And already won one.)



