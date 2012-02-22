9 Gadgets That Will Make Your iPad More Useful Than Ever

Kamaila Sanders
The iPad on its own is an impressive device that has revolutionised the meaning of portable computing.However, if you’re missing some of the capabilities and function of your laptop or computer don’t worry.

We put together a handy list of gadgets that’ll let you experience the full power of your iPad.

iPad CF and SD card readers are great for uploading your photos straight to your iPad

Specs:

  • Compatible with both generation iPads
  • Works with all CF and SD cards up to 4GB
  • Works with many 8GB cards but some faster ones need more power than the iPad can provide.
  • Includes RAW image formats

Price: $15.00-$40.00

Purchase: Photojojo

The Apple wireless keyboard gives you greater function on the go

Specs:

  • Compatible with both generation iPads
  • Works within 30 feet of your device
  • Requires two AA batteries
  • Automatically powers down when you're not using the keyboard but turns back on when you start typing again

Price: $69.00

Purchase: Apple Store

The Apple Digital AV adaptor lets you enjoy the media on your iPad on your TV

Specs:

  • Works with both generation iPads
  • Connects to HDMI compatible displays

Price: $39.00

Purchase: Apple Store

The blue mic Snowball is a professional USB mic that is compatible with your iPad

Specs:

  • A camera connection kit allows the snowball mic to be used on your iPad.
  • Must have iOS 4.3 or later

Price: $69.99

Purchase: Best Buy

The Wacom Bamboo Stylus is one of the best writing tools for the iPad

Specs:

  • Compatible with first and second generation iPads

Price: $29.99

Purchase: Best Buy

Specs:

  • Compatible with the iPad
  • Works with art apps

Price: From $18.00-$39.00

Purchase: Nomad Brush

The Jawbone Jambox lets you listen to the music and media on your iPad wirelessly

Specs:

  • Bluetooth connection
  • 10 hour battery life
  • Wireless range of at least 33 feet

Price: $199.99

Purchase: Jawbone

The HP Photosmart 6510 e-All-in-One Printer lets you print wirelessly from your iPad

Specs:

  • Copy, fax, scan, print
  • Compatibility: Mac OSX 10.5 or later, Windows 7
  • Two sided printing
  • Touchscreen display
  • USB and Wi/fi connectivity

Price: $149.95

Purchase: Apple Store

This desktop charger stand will turn your iPad into an iMac. (Sort of)

Specs:

  • Compatible with both generation iPads

Price: $23.99

Purchase: Miniinthebox

