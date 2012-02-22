9 Gadgets That Will Make Your iPad More Useful Than Ever

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider
The iPad on its own is an impressive device that has revolutionised the meaning of portable computing.However, if you’re missing some of the capabilities and function of your laptop or computer don’t worry.
We put together a handy list of gadgets that’ll let you experience the full power of your iPad.
Specs:
- Compatible with both generation iPads
- Works with all CF and SD cards up to 4GB
- Works with many 8GB cards but some faster ones need more power than the iPad can provide.
- Includes RAW image formats
Price: $15.00-$40.00
Purchase: Photojojo
Specs:
- Compatible with both generation iPads
- Works within 30 feet of your device
- Requires two AA batteries
- Automatically powers down when you're not using the keyboard but turns back on when you start typing again
Price: $69.00
Purchase: Apple Store
Specs:
- Works with both generation iPads
- Connects to HDMI compatible displays
Price: $39.00
Purchase: Apple Store
Specs:
- A camera connection kit allows the snowball mic to be used on your iPad.
- Must have iOS 4.3 or later
Price: $69.99
Purchase: Best Buy
Specs:
- Bluetooth connection
- 10 hour battery life
- Wireless range of at least 33 feet
Price: $199.99
Purchase: Jawbone
Specs:
- Copy, fax, scan, print
- Compatibility: Mac OSX 10.5 or later, Windows 7
- Two sided printing
- Touchscreen display
- USB and Wi/fi connectivity
Price: $149.95
Purchase: Apple Store
