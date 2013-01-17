Predictions For The Next iPad Are No Surprise: It'll Be Lighter, Slimmer, And Look Sort Of Like The iPad Mini

Photo: Konstantin Zamkov / Flickr, CC

A note from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will release a redesigned full-size iPad that will be “significantly thinner and slimmer.”We first got wind of Kuo’s note on AppleInsider.



The new fifth-generation iPad will likely borrow some design cues from the iPad Mini, including a narrower border between the display and the edge of the device itself.

Kuo predicts a release in the third quarter of this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.