This Photo Reveals The Main Difference Between The Coming, New IPad And The Current One

A YouTube show called Unbox Therapy got it’s hands on the housing that Apple designed to house a new iPad coming out this fall.

(Gadget bloggers are calling it the iPad 5. We bet Apple will just call it iPad.)

Unbox Therapy’s video shows that biggest practical difference for users is that the new iPad will be much narrower than the current full-sized model. It’s 17 centimeters wide versus 18.5.

It has a much smaller bezel (the “picture frame” around your screen), and the same size screen.

It should be easier to hold in one hand.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.