REPORT: Apple’s Thinner, Lighter iPad 5 Could Be Here In April

Apple could release the next version of the iPad in April, according to Rene Ritchie at iMore.Ritchie has been one of the most accurate Apple reporters in the world. Previously, he correctly reported the iPad Mini design ahead of its launch.



He writes, “We’ve also been told an April-ish launch is getting serious consideration for the next-generation iPads, but we’re really not sure what to make of that yet.”

He notes that next-generation iPad cases have been leaking, which suggests Apple is close to being ready to put out a new iPad.

He also says he’s hearing Apple will release a second generation iPad Mini but it will not have a Retina display. It is expected to just be a minor internal bump if it happens.