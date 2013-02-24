The Next iPad Is Coming In June, According To Case Maker

Photo: MiniSuit

Apple’s next iPad, the iPad 5 if you will, is expected to arrive in June, according to supply chain sources.



Steven W of mobile accessory maker MiniSuit sent us a photo of an iPad 5 case, which he says his company is already manufacturing.

He says his company “heavily invests” in tips about future mobile products to get an advance on case making. He also says, “These leaks typically come from factories that we work closely with.”

His sources have informed him the new iPad should be out in June. This sounds like a reasonable time frame if cases are already being manufactured. Plus, Apple hasn’t physically refreshed the iPad since April of 2011. (Aside from a slight thickening for the third generation iPad.)

The next iPad is expected to mimic the design of the iPad Mini. It will be thinner and lighter. It will also have a smaller overall size, while maintaining the same 9.7-inch screen.

This is important for Apple since the majority of people are buying the less expensive, less profitable iPad Mini, according to analysts.

Lowering the size and weight of the bigger iPad is a good way to increase sales and bump up Apple’s profits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.