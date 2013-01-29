This Could Be What The Brand New iPad 5 Design Looks Like

The evidence is picking up that Apple may launch a new iPad as soon as this March. The latest leak comes from 9to5Mac, which received some photos of what is allegedly the casing for the fifth-generation iPad.



As has been reported before, the iPad 5 will look a lot like the iPad Mini, but it’ll have a full 9.7-inch screen. It will also likely be noticeably thinner and lighter.

The photos 9to5Mac posted come from an iPad accessory maker in China. We have one of the images for you below, and you can check out the rest on 9to5Mac.

Photo: 9to5Mac

