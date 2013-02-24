Apple's Next iPad Will Almost Certainly Feature A New Design

We’ve stumbled across new case renderings for what appears to be Apple’s iPad 5 via 9To5Mac.



The leak comes courtesy of Minisuit, an iPhone and iPad accessory company.

The photos give us a glimpse at what Apple’s next-generation larger tablet could look like. The new iPad is expected to have a slimmer frame than the current iPad 4, and a design similar to the iPad mini.

Photo: MiniSuit

